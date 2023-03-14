Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NYT: Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine yield little but casualties

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2023 6:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

From Kupiansk in the northern Kharkiv Oblast to Avdiivka in the south, through Bakhmut, Lyman and dozens of towns in between, Russian forces are attacking along a 257-kilometer arc in eastern Ukraine, the New York Times reported on March 13.

In the city of Kupiansk and surrounding villages, Russia has stepped up shelling and probing ground assaults, and Ukraine has ordered civilians to leave.

Russian shelling intensified in Lyman and other towns, as well. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces make more than 100 attempts each day to break through their lines.

"Russian gains are minimal, and they come at a frightful cost on both sides," the New York Times writes. Western officials and analysts have estimated at least 200,000 dead or injured on the Russian side.

They do not publicize the Ukrainian losses but suspect they are "also enormous."

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
