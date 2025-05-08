Why Azov Brigade created an International Battalion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian history is rich with examples of foreign volunteers participating in wars fought by Ukrainians for their freedom.

Latvian Karlis Broze, a lieutenant colonel in the Ukrainian People’s Republic, commanded the Black Zaporozhians company and later led one of the battalions during the Winter Campaign of 1919–1920. German Alfred Schamanek, a colonel in the Ukrainian Galician Army (UGA), served as chief of staff of the UGA and was one of the key proponents and planners of the Chortkiv offensive.

Among the first protesters killed in the Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kyiv amid the 2013-2014 Revolution of Dignity (EuroMaidan Revolution), alongside Ukrainian Yurii Verbytskyi, were ethnic Armenian Serhiy Nigoyan and Belarusian Mikhailo Zhyznevskyi.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Colonel Bakhva Chikobava of the Georgian army, one of Azov's instructors in 2014, returned to Mariupol with a group of Georgian instructors to stand alongside Azov service members. He was killed in battle on March 19, 2022, while covering fighters from a neighboring unit breaking out of an operational encirclement.

All of these individuals — and the thousands of other foreigners who have come to help Ukrainians repel Russian aggression — are united by a shared sense of justice and a willingness to take up arms in defense of freedom, even far from their homelands.

At the end of 2024, the 12th Azov Brigade created a battalion for such volunteers.

The creation of the International Battalion — "Interbat," as we call it — was the result of nearly 11 years of Azov’s history, filled with both triumphs and tragedies, victories and losses, exhausting training and continuous growth. The experience we have accumulated over these 11 years has taught us the value of uniting efforts to resist Russian imperialism.

In 2023, Ukraine passed a law allowing foreigners to serve in the National Guard of Ukraine. We recruited a small group of foreign volunteers who already had combat experience in Ukraine. At first, they served as instructors in Azov, and, since I was head of the brigade’s training section at the time, they were under my command. Soon after, we began involving them in combat operations.

Azov stands for innovation, adaptive thinking, and the continuous pursuit of new solutions to complex challenges.

During the battles near Terny between February and May 2024, I commanded a battalion tactical group that included these foreign volunteers. Together, we destroyed significant numbers of enemy personnel and equipment. These fighters proved highly effective and became the backbone of the Azov International Battalion, which was officially established in December 2024, with me appointed as its commander.

Why did we create the International Battalion?

Azov is a unique unit that has conducted dozens of successful combat operations over its 11-year campaign record, including one of the most challenging battles in modern military history — the 86-day defense of Mariupol under complete encirclement, during which the city’s defenders were positioned as far as 100 kilometers behind enemy lines.

Azov was the first unit in Ukraine to implement NATO standards in command and control, operational planning, and the execution of combat missions. Our unit has become one of the leading forces driving change within the Ukrainian military, particularly in the areas of recruitment and the psychological support of personnel. Our medics were the first in Ukraine to perform a battlefield blood transfusion in a trench, saving a wounded soldier’s life.

Azov stands for innovation, adaptive thinking, and the continuous pursuit of new solutions to complex challenges. The establishment of a dedicated battalion for foreign volunteers was a natural and logical step in Azov’s evolution — an extension of our experience beyond the existing boundaries. We have much to offer those who have chosen to confront evil far from their homelands, and we are both willing and able to share our knowledge with those ready to learn.

Fighters of Azov Brigade's International Battalion undergo training in an undisclosed location, in a photo published on April 10, 2025. (Azov.org.ua)

We know how to employ our personnel effectively while minimizing risks through meticulous planning and preparation. We feel a strong bond with those who, despite having entirely different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, embrace the military ethos as a fundamental value. We also feel a deep responsibility to support those who have left the comfort of their former lives to join our fight. Our goal is to build a battalion of foreign fighters that will become not only an organic and effective component of Azov but also a valuable and integrated part of Ukraine’s broader Security and Defense Forces.

As one of the fighters in our International Battalion — a volunteer from Wales — said in an interview, "Azov is ruled by meritocracy." In our unit, service members earn promotion and hold a position only if they fulfill their duties conscientiously, constantly learn, and strive to become a better version of themselves — more skilled, more disciplined. Azov fosters a unique atmosphere of brotherhood and healthy competition, and we actively cultivate that same spirit within the International Battalion. What truly matters is a fighter’s motivation, dedication, and commitment to continuous professional development.

The Azov International Battalion includes representatives from dozens of nations across various continents, speaking different languages and holding diverse worldviews. Yet, they are united by a common purpose: the desire to defend freedom and stand against the axis of evil that threatens not only Ukraine but the entire free world.

Today, the Russians, supported by their allies, have come to Ukraine. Tomorrow, any other country could be under attack. Putin’s army is not advancing further due to Ukraine’s strong resistance. Every repelled Russian assault buys valuable time for the rest of the Western world, at the immense cost of effort, lives, and the health of soldiers on the front lines. The fighters of the Azov International Battalion understand deeply how fragile and ephemeral the security of their own countries and communities truly is.

The most common answer to the question, "Why did you decide to fight for Ukraine?" is: "Because it’s the right thing to do."

The experience foreign volunteers gain on the front lines of the Russian-Ukrainian war could prove crucial if their home countries ever face a similar situation. Moreover, the knowledge and skills they acquire here extend beyond the battlefield: experience of civilian medical care and evacuation, as well as the ability to act effectively in emergencies, are all invaluable in civilian life as well.

Training of foreign fighters of the International Battalion, in an undisclosed location, in a photo published on April 10, 2025. (Azov.org.ua)

Predictably, enemy propaganda will continue to label those who join our ranks as mercenaries. This label is unacceptable. In their home countries, these individuals could earn far more without risking their lives. Their decision to come to Ukraine and stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainian soldiers stems exclusively from ethical conviction. The most common answer to the question, "Why did you decide to fight for Ukraine?" is: "Because it’s the right thing to do." These are not mercenaries — they are volunteers. Their decision is welcomed and respected, and their determination is something we are grateful for.

For some of these volunteers, service in the Azov International Battalion will be the greatest challenge of their lives — a test of their strength. Some will see warfare from a perspective they never imagined. For most, it will be the most intense military experience available anywhere in the world. For others, it may become a catalyst for personal transformation — an opportunity to reassess their values, to reflect on life and death, and to consider the meaning of service, virtue, and sacrifice in the modern world.

This experience will lead each volunteer to their own set of insights and personal discoveries. But one thing is certain: those who join our battalion become part of the larger Azov family — a brotherhood forged in combat, where no place can be bought, but must be earned through one’s decisions and actions.