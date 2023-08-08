Newsroom Intern for The Kyiv Independent’s North America desk

The Kyiv Independent - Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is offering unpaid internships on our North America team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Contributing to the news coverage by writing quick news updates and news stories in English for the website;

Performing various journalistic tasks;

Being fully committed to the newsroom work during the time of the internship.

Requirements:

Based in the North American time zone;

English language proficiency (B2 or higher);

Knowledge of the Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Following the Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism.

We offer:

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

Busy, but flexible scheduled shifts in the evenings for ~20 hours per week.

Note: This is a remote position.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.