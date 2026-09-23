The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists committed to editorial independence. Today, our team brings together more than 90 people, primarily based in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice to the world, we provide international audiences with an independent and trusted window into the country’s reality, bringing important Ukrainian reporting, perspectives, and developments to a global audience.

We are looking for a proactive, highly organized, and reliable Newsroom Assistant to support the newsroom’s day-to-day administrative and operational needs.

This is a hands-on role for someone who is comfortable managing multiple priorities, coordinating with journalists and editors, and taking ownership of tasks from request to completion. We are looking for someone who can follow up proactively, keep track of deadlines and requests, and find practical solutions in a fast-paced newsroom environment. This is not a journalistic position.

This is a full-time, Kyiv-based position with regular in-office work required.

Responsibilities

Drafting official requests on behalf of journalists and communicating with governmental bodies, institutions, and other official structures;

Planning and coordinating logistics for reporters’ assignments and trips, including conferences and events in Ukraine and abroad;

Providing written translation (English–Ukrainian and Ukrainian–English) to cover various newsroom needs;

Supporting newsroom operations, including maintaining databases, assisting with research, accreditations, and organizing internal documentation;

Handling inquiries received via email and other channels;

Providing professional assistance and scheduling support to newsroom leadership;

Assisting the newsroom with administrative and ad hoc tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Requirements

At least 1 year of relevant professional experience in an assistant, administrative, coordination, operations, or similar role.

Strong proficiency in English and Ukrainian, with excellent written and verbal communication skills in both languages.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines.

Strong sense of ownership and responsibility, with the ability to follow tasks through from request to completion.

A proactive approach and the ability to identify issues and find practical solutions.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and switch between tasks and priorities when needed.

Persistence and confidence in following up with people and institutions when necessary.

Ability to communicate effectively and coordinate with colleagues across a large team.

Basic research skills and the ability to quickly find and verify information.

Willingness to occasionally respond to time-sensitive newsroom requests outside standard working hours when necessary.

Experience with organizational tools such as Notion, Google Spreadsheets, Google Calendar.

Alignment with the Kyiv Independent’s values and commitment to editorial independence.

What we offer

Competitive compensation.

An international, highly motivated, and mission-driven team.

Mental health support and medical insurance for employees based in Ukraine.

A convenient office in the heart of Kyiv.

Thank you for your interest in joining the Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply. Please submit your CV and a short cover letter explaining why you are interested in this role and how your previous experience would help you succeed in it.

If your application matches our current needs, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview. We truly appreciate every application. However, due to the high volume of applications we receive, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.