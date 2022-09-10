Zelensky: Ukrainian army has liberated 2,000 kilometers since beginning of September.
September 10, 2022 10:54 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that in the past few days alone, around 1,000 kilometers have been liberated amid a massive counter-offensive. “It's not a bad decision for (Russians) to flee," Zelensky said, adding that "there will never be a place for occupiers in Ukraine."
