externalZelensky: Ukrainian army has liberated 2,000 kilometers since beginning of September.

September 10, 2022 10:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that in the past few days alone, around 1,000 kilometers have been liberated amid a massive counter-offensive. “It's not a bad decision for (Russians) to flee," Zelensky said, adding that "there will never be a place for occupiers in Ukraine."

