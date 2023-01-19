Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 19, 2023

Zelensky on Brovary helicopter crash: ‘We will endure'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 19, 2023 12:56 am
During his evening address on Jan. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked everyone involved in the rescue operation after the helicopter crash that killed 14 people in Brovary on Jan. 18.

Among those killed in the crash are all nine people onboard, including Monastyrsky's first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry's secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych. Five people on the ground were also killed, including a child. Twenty-five people were injured, among them 11 kids.

Zelensky called the loss of Monastyrskyi and the ministry’s top leadership “a terrible loss for the state,” sending his condolences to their relatives and to all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. 

He also called on the head of the State Security Service to shed light on the circumstances of the crash and assured that authorities would provide information on what led to the incident as soon as the facts were established. 

“A terrible day that we have to go through, we have to endure, and we will endure,” he said. 

