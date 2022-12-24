Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky: More air defense can deprive Russia of its main tool of aggression

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 3:20 am
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukraine's international partners to provide the country with additional air defense systems in order to deprive Russia of its "main instrument of terror"— missile strikes.

"Dear partners, by helping us to fully protect our skies, by providing us with modern air defense systems in sufficient quantity, you can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror. This will be one of the most powerful steps to bring the end of aggression closer," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Zelensky said that he believes Russia will be forced to end its aggression against Ukraine if it can no longer conduct mass missile strikes. 

Russia launched its seventh mass missile strike against Ukraine on Dec. 16, firing a total of 76 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukraine's air force. Sixty of these missiles, a mix of Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr cruise missiles, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK