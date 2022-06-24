Zelensky calls for 7th EU sanctions package against Russia.
June 11, 2022 6:41 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky added the European Union should stop consuming Russian energy completely, calling it “a fundamental security issue for us all.” As part of the sixth sanctions package, the EU imposed a partial embargo on Russian oil in May but fell short of imposing a natural gas embargo. European countries have been criticized for effectively financing Russia's aggression against Ukraine by buying Russian energy.