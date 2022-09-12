Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalVideo appears to show Ukraine’s military in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 11:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An unconfirmed video posted on social media appears to show Ukrainian forces in front of Sviatohirsk's administrative building on Sept. 12. If confirmed by official sources, such progress could mean Ukrainian forces have crossed the Siverskyi Donets River, of strategic importance for Russia's military.

