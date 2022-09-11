Update: Russian strike on Dnipro leaves multiple wounded
September 11, 2022 7:29 am
Mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov said several residents were injured after Russian forces struck the center of the city overnight on Sept. 11. Further details about the attack are being investigated.
