externalUpdate: Russian strike on Dnipro leaves multiple wounded

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 7:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov said several residents were injured after Russian forces struck the center of the city overnight on Sept. 11. Further details about the attack are being investigated.

