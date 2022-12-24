Update: 1 person killed from Nov. 26 strike on Dnipro as body pulled from rubble
November 27, 2022 2:00 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that rescuers pulled out a body from the rubble of warehouses destroyed by the Nov. 26 Russian missile strike on the city. Reznichenko added that 13 people were wounded in total, with three of them still in hospital.
