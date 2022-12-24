Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Update: 1 person killed from Nov. 26 strike on Dnipro as body pulled from rubble

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 2:00 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that rescuers pulled out a body from the rubble of warehouses destroyed by the Nov. 26 Russian missile strike on the city. Reznichenko added that 13 people were wounded in total, with three of them still in hospital.
