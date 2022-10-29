Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, October 29, 2022

UN in talks with Russia as it suspends grain deal

October 29, 2022 9:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.N. got in contact with Russian authorities after Russia announced the suspension of the U.N.-brokered grain deal, according to Reuters.

Russia suspended its participation in the pact after what it claims was a drone attack on a minesweeper and a dam in Sevastopol, a city in Crimea that hosts a Russian naval base, on Oct. 29.

A day before Russia's announcement, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the grain deal should be renewed "to contribute to food security across the world and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people."

Governments, shipping companies, traders, and farmers all over the world are looking for clarity on the future of the deal, Dujarric said on Oct. 28, according to Reuters.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports. The deal signed in July was set to expire on Nov. 22.

Last week, Moscow declared it was taking issue with some aspects of the agreement, claiming that Russian shipments of grain and fertilizer weren't being treated fairly. However, exports of Russian grains and fertilizers are not subject to EU or U.S. sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok