UN: 7,172 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia's war.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 11, 2022 8:29 am
According to the UN's human rights agency, as of midnight on May 9, Russia's war against Ukraine has killed 3,459 civilians and wounded 3,713 since Feb. 24. The agency believes the actual figures are considerably higher. Most of the recorded casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.