General Milley: Russia lacks capacity for new attack on Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 14, 2023 7:30 pm
Russian forces do not currently have the capacity to threaten a new offensive on Kyiv, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Feb. 14.

"There is always the potential for missile attacks. Kyiv is the capital and an important goal (for Russia) in the war," said Milley.

He added that the Russians have already launched their new offensive in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Russia has consolidated its forces there and the fighting can last for several weeks. 

However, "the front line from Kharkiv to Kherson is quite stable despite the heavy fighting." Ukraine is currently repelling enemy attacks, most notably from Russia's Wagner Group.

