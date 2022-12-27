Ukrainian military: Russia attacks village in Sumy Oblast.

Russian troops struck the village of Sydorivka next to the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast with mortars on Dec. 26, according to Ukraine's Northern Operational Command.

Sixteen hits were recorded in less than half an hour, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian forces didn’t suffer losses in personnel and equipment due to the attack, the Northern Operational Command said. No casualties among civilians were reported either.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.