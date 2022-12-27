Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Ukrainian military: Russia attacks village in Sumy Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 7:07 pm
Russian troops struck the village of Sydorivka next to the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast with mortars on Dec. 26, according to Ukraine's Northern Operational Command. 

Sixteen hits were recorded in less than half an hour, according to the Ukrainian military. 

Ukrainian forces didn’t suffer losses in personnel and equipment due to the attack, the Northern Operational Command said. No casualties among civilians were reported either. 

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

