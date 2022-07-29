Ukrainian embassy: Ship with stolen Ukrainian grain docks in Lebanon
July 29, 2022
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash met with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on July 28 to discuss the export of Ukrainian wheat to the Lebanese market. The ambassador also informed him that on July 27, a Syrian ship loaded with barley stolen from the occupied territories entered a port of Tripoli and asked to take measures. Ostash said that purchasing stolen Ukrainian goods would “harm bilateral ties” between Kyiv and Beirut.