externalUkrainian embassy: Ship with stolen Ukrainian grain docks in Lebanon

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash met with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on July 28 to discuss the export of Ukrainian wheat to the Lebanese market. The ambassador also informed him that on July 27, a Syrian ship loaded with barley stolen from the occupied territories entered a port of Tripoli and asked to take measures. Ostash said that purchasing stolen Ukrainian goods would “harm bilateral ties” between Kyiv and Beirut. 

