Ukraine’s military destroys Russian troops, equipment in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 7, 2022 3:45 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 72 Russian troops and destroyed a 122-mm howitzer, a reconnaissance drone, a number of armored and military vehicles, and a field ammunition depot. Ukrainian forces also carried out nine strikes on three Russian support points.
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 72 Russian troops and destroyed a 122-mm howitzer, a reconnaissance drone, a number of armored and military vehicles, and a field ammunition depot. Ukrainian forces also carried out nine strikes on three Russian support points.