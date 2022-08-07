Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military destroys Russian troops, equipment in southern Ukraine

August 7, 2022 3:45 am
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 72 Russian troops and destroyed a 122-mm howitzer, a reconnaissance drone, a number of armored and military vehicles, and a field ammunition depot. Ukrainian forces also carried out nine strikes on three Russian support points. 

