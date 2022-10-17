Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 27, 2022 11:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 27 that two Russian Su-35 fighter jets fired Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles. Both missiles were shot down, according to the military. Another missile was fired from Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Kryvyi Rih. It was shot down as well, the military said.

