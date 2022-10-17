Ukraine shoots down 2 Russian missiles above Odesa.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 27, 2022 11:58 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 27 that two Russian Su-35 fighter jets fired Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles. Both missiles were shot down, according to the military. Another missile was fired from Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Kryvyi Rih. It was shot down as well, the military said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.