Ukraine sends letters to sponsors of Olympics over Russia participation

Ukraine has sent letters to some of the largest sponsors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"We are also continuing the diplomatic marathon in order to prevent the Kremlin from using world sports and the Olympic movement for its propaganda. Representatives of the terrorist state have no place at the Olympics and international tournaments," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his regular evening address.

According to the president, the letters were sent to the "large international companies that are definitely interested in ensuring that their reputation and support are not used for war propaganda."

The letters follow Zelensky’s the IOC's decision to clear the path for Russian and Belarus athletes to participate in the 2024 summer games in Paris. The IOC on Jan. 25 announced its plan to let Russians and Belarusians participate at the Olympics as "neutral athletes" despite Zelensky's call to bar them.

Zelensky previously said that only when Russian aggression against Ukraine ends should the IOC allow Russia and Belarus, an ally of Russia, to participate in the Olympic Games.



