Ukraine returns 10 POWs, body of killed US soldier

Ukraine returned 10 prisoners of war from Russian captivity on Oct. 26, 2022, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak. (Photo: Andriy Yermak)

President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said on Oct. 26 that a Ukrainian officer and nine soldiers were among those released from Russian captivity. According to Yermak, Ukraine also returned the body of U.S. volunteer soldier Joshua Alan Jones, who was killed fighting for Ukraine.

Following the exchange, the U.S. has already said that the body of its citizen killed in Ukraine, "whose remains have now been identified and released to Ukraine's custody," will soon be returned to the family. The U.S. hasn't mentioned the soldier's name. "The United States is appreciative of Ukraine for including recovery of this individual's remains in its negotiations with Russia," the official statement reads.

Ukraine returned the body of U.S. volunteer soldier Joshua Alan Jones, who was killed fighting for Ukraine, on Oct. 26. 2022, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak. (Photo: Andriy Yermak)

During the previous major prisoner swap on Oct. 17, 108 Ukrainian women were freed from Russian captivity.

According to Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine continues to negotiate an all-for-all prisoner swap, but the process takes a long time.



Ukraine's biggest prisoner exchange with Russia took place on Sept. 21. Some 215 POWs, including the Azovstal defenders, were released that day.

