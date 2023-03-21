Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Ukraine receives 1.5 billion euro tranche from EU

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 12:50 pm
Ukraine received another 1.5 billion euro tranche from the European Union's 18 billion aid package, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on March 21. 

"Our support helps keep Ukraine running while (it's) defending itself," von der Leyen wrote. "Together, we're writing Ukraine's European future."

The European Council agreed on allocating 18 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on Dec. 15. Loan funds will be transferred to the state budget in installments throughout the year.

Ukraine received the first tranche of 3 billion euros on Jan. 17.

The 18 billion euro support package aims to assist Ukraine with paying for essential public services, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks. 

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

