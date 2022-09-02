Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 9:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry decided on Sept. 2 to withdraw from the international nuclear research center. Ukrainian experts reportedly condemn the “aloofness and inaction” of the organization’s experts regarding Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

