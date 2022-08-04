Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine has opened 1,451 criminal proceedings investigating crimes against children

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 7:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa said there are at least 668 opened proceedings involving violence against children, including injury, murder and sexual violence, and 777 cases regarding attacks on facilities that concern children, while other cases include forced movement of young Ukrainians.

