Ukraine downs two Russian attack helicopters in Kherson Oblast

November 1, 2022 2:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that within three minutes on Oct. 31, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command “South” shot down two Ka-52 helicopters.

