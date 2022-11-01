Ukraine downs two Russian attack helicopters in Kherson Oblast
November 1, 2022 2:10 am
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that within three minutes on Oct. 31, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command “South” shot down two Ka-52 helicopters.
