UK to send over 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
July 21, 2022 2:45 pm
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the country will also send scores of artillery guns, hundreds of drones, counter-battery radar systems, and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine in the latest arms supply. “Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion,” Wallace said in a statement.