externalUK to host 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference

This item is part of our running news digest

July 4, 2022 2:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. will reportedly host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will focus on supporting Ukraine to recover from the damage caused by Russia’s full-scale war. “Ukraine’s recovery from Russia’s war of aggression will be a symbol of power of democracy over autocracy,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, as quoted by Reuters. This year’s conference is starting on July 4 in Lugano, Switzerland.

