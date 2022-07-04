UK to host 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference
July 4, 2022 2:34 am
The U.K. will reportedly host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will focus on supporting Ukraine to recover from the damage caused by Russia’s full-scale war. “Ukraine’s recovery from Russia’s war of aggression will be a symbol of power of democracy over autocracy,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, as quoted by Reuters. This year’s conference is starting on July 4 in Lugano, Switzerland.