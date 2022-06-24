Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalStatue of Russian writer Alexander Pushkin taken down in Mykolaiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 21, 2022 11:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, said the monument was taken down to avoid vandalism, and a decision on what to do with it will be made after the war is over. Since Russia launched the ongoing large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ukraine has witnessed "derussification" - the dismantlement of some momuments to Russians and the renaming of some streets named after Russians.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

