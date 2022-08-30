State Border Guard Service: Nearly 48,000 Ukrainians return from abroad
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 12:54 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
On Aug. 29, 38,000 Ukrainians reportedly left Ukraine, over 23,000 of whom crossed into Poland.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.