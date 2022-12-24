Spanish minister: Letter bombs won't change decision to help Ukraine.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Dec. 1 that no letters with explosives or any other violent actions would change the country's "firm and clear" commitment to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, BBC reported.

Earlier on the same day, yet another letter bomb was found at the U.S. embassy in Madrid, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Previously, similar explosives were sent to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Other bombs were sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid; the Torrejon de Ardoz air base in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza, which produces rocket launchers supplied to Ukraine.

One of the Ukrainian embassy's employees received minor injuries while inspecting the bomb, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that, on the day when the bomb was sent to the Embassy, two more diplomatic missions received letters with "very specific threats." He refused to say which diplomatic institutions were targeted.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he believes Russia is behind the recent series of letter bomb attacks in Spain.

"The world is beginning to recognize that this (Russia) is a terrorist state. And terror knows no borders," he said. "They use terrorist means to cause terror."