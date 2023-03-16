Russian forces strike Dnipropetrovsk region on March 8, injuring 6

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said on March 8 that Russia targeted the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Nikopol communities.

Six people, including two children - a 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were wounded in Nikopol.

They have been treated at a local hospital.

At least 24 private residences were damaged in the city of Nikopol, according to Lysak. One of the buildings caught fire due to the attack.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has continued to suffer from Russian strikes in recent months.