Russian forces kill 2, injure 5 in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9
September 10, 2022 8:50 am
Over the previous day, Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured five others in Bakhmut and Yahidne, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
