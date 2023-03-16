Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces attack Kurakhove

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 5:15 am
Russian forces attacked Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of March 14, cutting electricity in some parts of the city, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported

“Russians shelled Kurakhove with artillery late in the evening – according to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” he said.

According to Kyrylenko, the Russian attack damaged eight high-rise buildings and a transformer substation. 

Over 1,000 households were left without electricity as a result. 

Kyrylenko noted that the supply of electricity will be restored as soon as possible. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

