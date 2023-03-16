Russian forces attack Kurakhove

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of March 14, cutting electricity in some parts of the city, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

“Russians shelled Kurakhove with artillery late in the evening – according to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” he said.

According to Kyrylenko, the Russian attack damaged eight high-rise buildings and a transformer substation.

Over 1,000 households were left without electricity as a result.

Kyrylenko noted that the supply of electricity will be restored as soon as possible.