Russian forces attack Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 brothers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops fired on a residential building in Barvinkove, Kharkiv Oblast, at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, killing two men, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

“Two brothers, 49 and 42 years old, died,” Syniehubov said. “Their father, aged 70, was injured and hospitalized.”

Syniehubov added that Russian forces shelled several settlements across Kharkiv Oblast, mainly damaging civilian infrastructure.