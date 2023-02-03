Russian forces attack Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 brothers
February 3, 2023 8:51 am
Russian troops fired on a residential building in Barvinkove, Kharkiv Oblast, at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, killing two men, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
“Two brothers, 49 and 42 years old, died,” Syniehubov said. “Their father, aged 70, was injured and hospitalized.”
Syniehubov added that Russian forces shelled several settlements across Kharkiv Oblast, mainly damaging civilian infrastructure.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.