Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 14

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces shelled three communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 14.

Russian troops struck the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda.

According to officials, 51 strikes were recorded.

No casualties were reported, but Russian attacks damaged a house in the Seredyna-Buda community.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.

On March 13, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the village of Znob-Novhorodske in Sumy Oblast, killing one civilian and wounding four more.