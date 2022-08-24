Russian fire 9 rockets at Zaporizhzhia overnight
August 24, 2022 1:36 pm
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Aug. 24 that Russian forces fired nine rockets at infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Window panes and frames were blown out of six residential buildings, according to Kurtiev. Russian forces continuously struck the city overnight.
