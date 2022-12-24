Russian attacks kill 1 person in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 2022 9:40 am
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuivskyi, Kharkivskyi, and Kupianskyi districts with artillery, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 6.
A 68-year-old man was reportedly killed in Obukhivka, Kharkiv Oblast.
The attacks damaged residential buildings, warehouses, and farm buildings, according to Syniehubov.
