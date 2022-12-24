Russia attacks DTEK energy facility, kills 1, wounds 1

Ukraine’s biggest private energy company DTEK reported that the Russian attack on one of its power plants had resulted in the death of one employee and the injury of another. The location in Ukraine of the attack was not specified.

The facility was disconnected from the grid by the attack, the company said.

Energy workers will begin to restore the equipment operation as soon as the security situation allows them, according to DTEK.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing mass power outages across the country.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.