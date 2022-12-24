Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia attacks DTEK energy facility, kills 1, wounds 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 10:48 pm
Ukraine’s biggest private energy company DTEK reported that the Russian attack on one of its power plants had resulted in the death of one employee and the injury of another. The location in Ukraine of the attack was not specified.

The facility was disconnected from the grid by the attack, the company said.

Energy workers will begin to restore the equipment operation as soon as the security situation allows them, according to DTEK.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing mass power outages across the country.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

