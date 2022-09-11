Russia admits its troops were pushed back from almost entire Kharkiv Oblast.
September 11, 2022 4:18 pm
The Russian Defense Ministry published a video showing that Ukraine’s Armed Forces knocked out the Russian forces from the north of Kharkiv Oblast. Institute for the Study of War earlier said that Ukrainian forces have “penetrated Russian lines to a depth of up to 70 kilometers” and taken over 3,000 square kilometers since Sept. 6, liberating more territory than Russia captured since April.
