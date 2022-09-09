Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 10, 2022 1:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a joint assessment by the World Bank, the European Commission, and the Ukrainian government, repairing the damage caused by Russia’s invasion will cost an estimated $349 billion. The figure is expected to increase as the war continues.

