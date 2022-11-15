Poroshenko ally Hranovsky wanted on corruption charges.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Nov. 15 that it had put Oleksandr Hranovsky, a former member of parliament from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's party, on a wanted list.

In October Hranovsky was charged with abuse of power for alleged embezzlement at the state-controlled Odesa Portside Plant.

The corruption scheme caused losses worth Hr 93.3 million ($2.5 million) in 2015, according to the NABU.

Hranovsky, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has denied the accusations.

During Poroshenko's presidency, Hranovsky was seen as the gray cardinal behind the judiciary and law enforcement bodies.