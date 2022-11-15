Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Poroshenko ally Hranovsky wanted on corruption charges.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 1:19 pm
Share

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Nov. 15 that it had put Oleksandr Hranovsky, a former member of parliament from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's party, on a wanted list. 

In October Hranovsky was charged with abuse of power for alleged embezzlement at the state-controlled Odesa Portside Plant. 

The corruption scheme caused losses worth Hr 93.3 million ($2.5 million) in 2015, according to the NABU. 

Hranovsky, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has denied the accusations.

During Poroshenko's presidency, Hranovsky was seen as the gray cardinal behind the judiciary and law enforcement bodies.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK