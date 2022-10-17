Police: Russian forces hit Donetsk Oblast 21 times.
October 9, 2022 12:50 pm
National Police reported on Oct. 9 that Russian forces fired rockets and Tochka-U ballistic missiles on 12 settlements across Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours. There are dead and injured, according to the police.
