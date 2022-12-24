Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Police: 2 men wounded by explosive devices in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 12:24 am
Two civilians were wounded by explosive devices in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast during the day, the regional police said on Nov. 27. 

One of the victims sustained a leg injury after stepping on a mine in his yard in a village north of Kharkiv, while the other was injured in a forest in another village near the Russian border, according to the police report. The two were both hospitalized.

