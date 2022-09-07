Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Police: 1 killed in Russia's recent missile attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

September 7, 2022
National Police reported that a 58-year man was killed in Russia’s morning attack on Sloviansk. Two more people remain under the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian missile, the police added. According to the police, Russia launched three missile strikes on Sloviansk, damaging a school, healthcare facility, and a residential building.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
