Police: 1 killed in Russia’s recent missile attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 7, 2022 6:47 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
National Police reported that a 58-year man was killed in Russia’s morning attack on Sloviansk. Two more people remain under the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian missile, the police added. According to the police, Russia launched three missile strikes on Sloviansk, damaging a school, healthcare facility, and a residential building.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.