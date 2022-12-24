Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Official: Russian troops mine infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 12:06 pm
According to the exiled head of Sievierodonetsk's military administration, Oleksandr Striuk, Russian forces are mining infrastructure, including medical facilities, in the city. Russians are also mining the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, Striuk said.

Sievierodonetsk is a strategic city in Luhansk Oblast which has been occupied by Russia since June 25.

Striuk also said that the humanitarian situation in the city is difficult, with no heating and almost without electricity. He added that Russian forces continue looting empty apartments of local residents.

In late October, Striuk said that the number of Russian troops had increased in Sievierodonetsk. There, Russian forces have also earlier set up a training camp for some of the recently mobilized soldiers, according to Striuk.

