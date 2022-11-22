Official: Russian forces strike civilian infrastructure overnight in Kherson

There were no casualties due to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kherson overnight on Nov. 21 and on the morning of Nov. 22, according to Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council Yurii Sobolevskyi.

Sobolevskyi said local officials are in the process of demining the recently liberated city.

On Nov. 21, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo reported that Russian shelling of Kherson killed on person and injured three.