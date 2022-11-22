Official: Russian forces strike civilian infrastructure overnight in Kherson
November 22, 2022 12:29 pm
There were no casualties due to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kherson overnight on Nov. 21 and on the morning of Nov. 22, according to Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council Yurii Sobolevskyi.
Sobolevskyi said local officials are in the process of demining the recently liberated city.
On Nov. 21, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo reported that Russian shelling of Kherson killed on person and injured three.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.