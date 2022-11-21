NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognizes Russia as 'terrorist state,' calls for special tribunal creation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a giant screen while delivering a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's annual session held in Madrid on Nov. 21, 2022. (Getty Images)

All 30 alliance members supported the propositions of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly on Nov. 21 and adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a “terrorist state,” according to lawmaker Yehor Cherniev, head of Ukraine’s permanent delegation to the NATO PA.

The resolution also appeals to set up a special international tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Cherniev said. “Such a tribunal will make it possible to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes but also senior Russian leadership,” he added.

"The resolution names Russia the most direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security," said Tomas Valasek, head of the Slovak delegation to the NATO PA. "It states clearly that the state of Russia, under its current regime, is a terrorist one," he added. He added that Russia violated its agreements with the alliance, thus, the provision of limiting the forward deployment of troops is "null and void."

The document also includes Ukrainian requests to increase military assistance, develop specific steps regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and create a mechanism for collecting reparations from Russia for damages caused by its aggression, according to the Ukrainian diplomat.

The resolution will be sent to the governments and parliaments of all NATO member countries.

The United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 14 passed a resolution saying that Russia must be held accountable for international law violations during its war in Ukraine, and must pay war reparations.

According to the voting, 94 countries favored the measure, 14 nations, including China and Iran, voted against it, while some 73 countries abstained.