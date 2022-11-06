Ministry: Russia damaged over 1,000 hospitals since Feb. 24

Russian forces damaged 1,100 medical facilities and destroyed 144 of them over the course of the nine-month-long full-scale invasion, the Health Ministry reported on Nov. 6.

Russia damaged 249 medical facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, 210 in Donetsk Oblast, 148 in the Mykolaiv Oblast, 121 in Kyiv Oblast, and 41 in the capital. Ninety-five medical facilities are fully restored, and 204 are partially restored.