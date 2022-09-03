Michel: Continued IAEA presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is necessary.
September 3, 2022 4:56 pm
European Council President Charles Michel said the EU fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work and efforts. “Russia has put the world in danger. Ensuring nuclear safety and security is key: continued IAEA presence at the plant is necessary,” Michel tweeted. Earlier, IAEA chief said two mission representatives will stay at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar.
