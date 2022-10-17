Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 21, 2022 10:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 21 that 10 prisoners of war from the U.S., Sweden, Croatia, Morocco, and the U.K. earlier captured by Russia had been transferred to Saudi Arabia under an exchange between Russia and Ukraine. According to the ministry, the transfer was coordinated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is not clear whether Ukraine has released Russian POWs in exchange.

