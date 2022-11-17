Support us
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Media: Explosions heard in Russian-occupied Dzhankoi

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 3:21 am
Explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea, late in the evening on Nov. 16, Ukrinform reports citing local Telegram channels. No official reports about the origins of explosions have been published yet.

